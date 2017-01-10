David Bowie to be remembered across the world in events marking anniversary of his death
Fans and celebrities across the globe will remember David Bowie on Tuesday with a series of events and concerts marking a year since the musician died aged 69.
The Brixton-born singer continuously offered an alternative to music fans as he repeatedly reinvented his look, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, up until his final record Blackstar – a death-shrouded farewell released days before he died of cancer.
After his death, fans took to the streets in Brixton to celebrate his life and music – and a similar meet-up is expected one year on.
Meanwhile, The Ritzy cinema, also in Brixton, is screening three Bowie short films from across three decades including silent mime-themed art film The Image.
In Dublin, the Light House cinema is to show the David Bowie Is documentary – which was produced by the Victoria & Albert Museum and celebrates the life of a “cultural icon”.
Across the pond, A Celebrating David Bowie concert is to be held in in New York City, following a similar event in south London on Sunday.
The event will feature a number of Bowie’s former band members and collaborators as well as singer-songwriter Mr Hudson, B-52s vocalist Kate Pierson and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield – who famously recorded a version of Space Oddity when aboard the International Space Station.
On Sunday, thousands of Bowie fans gathered in London for a charity concert.
Hollywood actor Gary Oldman led former band-mates and friends of the Ziggy Stardust star on stage for a sell-out show at Brixton Academy.
Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and La Roux were among the singers to perform a string of hits.
Bowie, who would have turned 70 on January 8, posthumously released a new EP over the weekend.
No Plan, which includes Blackstar’s Lazarus as well as three songs written for the Lazarus musical, are believed to be his final recordings.
Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/dDq5Sus5pS— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) January 8, 2017
On Sunday his widow Iman paid tribute to her husband of 24 years on social media, as she uploaded a drawing of a young Bowie wearing a Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt and wrote: “8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever.”
Bowie’s son, director Duncan Jones, wrote: “Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight,” alongside pictures of his father.
Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/O4St8GJu6G— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2017
The anniversary of his death comes just days after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.
A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night revealed Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was recording the music video for Lazarus.
