David Beckham launches a grooming line, here's his best (and worst) hairstyles

David Beckham – ex footballer, husband of Victoria, British icon and all-round superstar – is launching his own grooming range. Which makes a lot of sense, because who wouldn’t want to be as handsomely groomed as Becks?

The 42-year-old announced the forthcoming launch of House 99, a men’s grooming line of 21 products – covering everything from hair to moisturisers.

“For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel,” David said in a statement. “It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration, as well as the right products, to experiment and feel completely at home doing so.”

Bold Statement Tattoo Moisturiser, Get Groomed Beard Scrub, and Broad Defence Face Moisturiser (House 99/L’Oreal/PA)

It’s a collaboration with L’Oreal and takes a ‘holistic approach’ to grooming. The products include Going Big Thickening & Purifying Shampoo, to help you emulate David’s luscious locks; Get Groomed Purifying Beard Scrub, including charcoal and volcanic stone; and Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturiser with SPF 30 – if you’ve got tats like Becks.

He’s never been one to have the same style for long so, in celebration of the new range, we’ve had a look back at some of Becks’ most memorable hairstyles – the good and the bad.

The Nineties curtains

Way back when in 1997 (PA)

When he went very blond

David and Victoria in 1998 (PA)

And then it was gone

Bald in 2000 (Toby Melville/PA)

The mohawk

He sparked a hair trend with this look in 2001 (Nick Potts/PA)

The choppy blonde barnet

2002 (Phil Noble/PA)

When it got so long he needed an Alice band

Circa- 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The cornrows

These were short-lived in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)

The early man bun

Becks was way ahead of the man bun trend in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

The Hanson

2003 was a big year for Becks’ hair (Martin Rickett/PA)

The quiff

A throwback to the quiffs of the late Nineties (Martin Rickett/PA)

The mod flat-fringe

Victoria and David at the Sport Industry Awards 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

The blonde buzzcut

It got drastic in 2007 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The hipster side-parting

Unusually for Becks, this 2011 style lasted a few years (Carl Court/PA)

The sweep back

2015 was also the year he really embraced facial hair (Matt Crossick/PA)

And finally… the shaggy bob