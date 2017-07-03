David Beckham defends kissing daughter on the lips

David Beckham has defended kissing his five-year-old daughter on the lips, after an image on social media triggered a debate.

The former footballer came under fire from some fans last month when he shared a photograph on Instagram of himself kissing Harper, but has now insisted: “We want to show our kids love.”

Beckham’s wife Victoria has also previously been criticised for posting a picture of herself kissing their daughter on the lips.

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

David said in a Facebook Live interview: “I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day.

“I kiss all my kids on the lips.

“Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

“But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.”

He said: “We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we’re very affectionate with them.”

The star also spoke about his four children’s talents, saying he was proud of Brooklyn’s photography career.

Nice walk in the park with Cruzie & Olive ❤🐶 London is beautiful 🇬🇧 @cruzbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

He said Romeo, 14, loves tennis and that Cruz, 12, is keen on singing and the guitar.

He said Harper recently came to him and said: “Daddy I would like to maybe play football.”

“I was like, Oh my goodness that’s amazing,” he said.