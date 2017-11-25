‘Dark horse’ Joe McFadden tipped for Strictly victory after new high score

Holby City star Joe McFadden has been backed to win Strictly Come Dancing after he impressed judges and viewers alike with a quickstep on Saturday night’s show.

The actor and dance partner Katya Jones scored 38 for the 1920s-inspired routine to Jumpin’ Jack by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, with head judge Shirley Ballas labelling it “perfect” and raising her 10 paddle.

Bruno Tonioli also scored them a 10, adding “everything was absolutely spot on”.

Previously labelled a dark horse by Ballas, McFadden’s increasingly improved performances have seen him backed as a series winner by viewers on social media.

@AACattanach posted on Twitter: “Standing ovation for @mrjoemcfadden and @Mrs_katjones for what could be their signature dance that sees them to the final. I’m convinced. Joe to win.”

Never thought Joe would be a contender to win, but he's been getting consistently better every week. Dark horse I think #Strictly — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) November 25, 2017

@Tim_A_Roberts wrote: “Joe has gone from dark horse to contender.”

@MoiraAngus tweeted: “If @mrjoemcfadden does not win I’ll eat the dog’s lead well I’ll give it a chew at least. He’s by far the best dancer who came into the show with no ‘previous’.”

@Stuart_Miles wrote: “That @mrjoemcfadden always makes me smile with his infectious grin, great scores tonight…yay!! #Strictly2017 Think he could win it.”

There was room for improvement however, with Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell only scoring McFadden nine apiece.