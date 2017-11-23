Dara O'Briain announces Live at the Marquee Gig

Fresh from his Cork Opera House gigs earlier this month, it has been confirmed that Dara O’Briain will be returning to perform at Live at the Marquee this summer.

The comedian will take his Voice of Reason show to the stage on Friday June 29.

If it’s anything like his last venture to Cork, we’d recommend to keep your eyes peeled to his Twitter account.

O'Briain has previously made appearances in the Cork venue as part of their 2012 and 2015 line-up.

Tickets go on sale this Monday November 27 at 9am from Ticketmaster.
By Anna O'Donoghue

