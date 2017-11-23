Dara O'Briain announces Live at the Marquee Gig

Fresh from his Cork Opera House gigs earlier this month, it has been confirmed that Dara O’Briain will be returning to perform at Live at the Marquee this summer.

The comedian will take his Voice of Reason show to the stage on Friday June 29.

If it’s anything like his last venture to Cork, we’d recommend to keep your eyes peeled to his Twitter account.

Sans typo: Farewell Cork, city of epic barbecues, strangely named pants and Gardai being called mid-gig. See you at the Marquee next summer! — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 5, 2017

Bringing the new tour to Cork this weekend, the only place in the world where the sun coming out makes the temperature drop 3 degrees. pic.twitter.com/feLgysecVJ — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 1, 2017

Also: This Cork pubs’ Christmas decorations seem a little down on Santa. pic.twitter.com/2zmE8ERhx7 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 5, 2017

O'Briain has previously made appearances in the Cork venue as part of their 2012 and 2015 line-up.

Tickets go on sale this Monday November 27 at 9am from Ticketmaster.