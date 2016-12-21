Danny Dyer's 'bulge' grabs attention on EastEnders
21/12/2016 - 10:30:18Back to Showbiz Home
EastEnders has sent fans into a frenzy – over Danny Dyer’s bulge.
Viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Danny’s alter-ego, Mick Carter, walked into the kitchen, where his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) and her pal Sharon (Letitia Dean) were having a cup of tea.
“I think these are a little tight, don’t you?” he said of his trousers.
“So the rumours are true!” Sharon replied, while she and Linda did what millions of EastEnders fans were doing, and giggled.
We're going to take a little while to recover from this. 😳😂 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Xdn5vjtvIV— BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 20, 2016
Viewers went wild for the scene – which aired after Danny boasted about his manhood on Celebrity Juice.
Can we have more tight-trousered Danny Dyer, please? #eastenders— Martin W Storey (@Martinosaurus) December 20, 2016
Think we all just see that extremely large testicle @MrDDyer was banging on abautttt on #celebjuice a while back! #tighttrousers #eastenders— Vicki Hooper (@vickihoops) December 20, 2016
What's going on with Danny Dyer's bulge? #eastenders— TK-421 (@Andy_Dee8) December 20, 2016
Danny dyer in those trousers 😍😍😍 #eastenders— Tink. (@Sophie_Hadley) December 20, 2016
So far, Danny himself has kept schtum on the scene.
Join the conversation - comment here