Danny Dyer's 'bulge' grabs attention on EastEnders

EastEnders has sent fans into a frenzy – over Danny Dyer’s bulge.

Viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Danny’s alter-ego, Mick Carter, walked into the kitchen, where his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) and her pal Sharon (Letitia Dean) were having a cup of tea.

“I think these are a little tight, don’t you?” he said of his trousers.

Danny Dyer (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

“So the rumours are true!” Sharon replied, while she and Linda did what millions of EastEnders fans were doing, and giggled.

Viewers went wild for the scene – which aired after Danny boasted about his manhood on Celebrity Juice.

So far, Danny himself has kept schtum on the scene.
