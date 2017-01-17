Danny Dyer: I'm not worthy of sexiest male awards

Danny Dyer may have a reputation as one of soap’s fittest men, but the actor has laughed off his sex symbol status.

The 39-year-old EastEnder, who was nominated as sexiest male at the British Soap Awards before the category was axed, reckons he can’t see what all the fuss is about over his looks.

According to The Sun, he said: “I don’t get the sexiest man thing. I’ve got 18 chins, man boobs and I’m too hairy.

Danny thinks he doesn’t deserve awards for his looks (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I also struggle to do my pants up. Surely people can see past the looks.

“I’m really not worthy competition for any sexiest male awards.”

The actor has royal blood (BBC)

Danny recently made a shock discovery about his past when he took part in an episode of the BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

The East End hard man found out that he was descended from Edward III and William the Conqueror.