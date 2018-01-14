Dancing On Ice viewers: Are Phil and Holly dressed for a funeral?
14/01/2018
Dancing On Ice viewers joked hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had dressed for a funeral as they both opted for black for the latest show.
Presenter Holly decided against sequins and sparkle in a long black fitted number for Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show, and Schofield looked similarly sombre in a dark suit and a polo neck.
Some fans thought the pair might be off to a funeral and others joked that Willoughby looked as if she had borrowed an outfit from the Addams Family’s Morticia.
One person said on Twitter: “Are Phil and Holly going to a funeral after the show?!”
Are Phil and Holly going to a funeral after the show?! #DancingOnIce— Aaron (@_bishoplad) January 14, 2018
“@hollywills and @Schofe looked so glam last week. Bit disappointing this week looks like there of to a an old aunts funeral,” said another.
#DancingOnIce @hollywills and @Schofe looked so glam last week. Bit disappointing this week looks like there of to a an old aunts funeral 😏— becky farrell (@beckyperkins85) January 14, 2018
One viewer joked: “Did Holly Willoughby raid Morticia Addams wardrobe for that dress?”
Did Holly Willoughby raid Morticia Addams wardrobe for that dress? #dancingonice— Daz (@dazgale) January 14, 2018
However, despite some confusion over the colour, fans agreed that Willoughby looked as “beautiful as ever”.
Looking beautiful as ever @hollywills #DancingOnIce— Laura Watts (@Laura8703) January 14, 2018
“Holly looks amazing!! NEED THAT DRESS IN MY LIFE,” tweeted one person, while another said: “Absolutely love Holly’s dress, she looks so elegant .”
Holly looks amazing!! NEED THAT DRESS IN MY LIFE 😍 #DancingOnIce— Morgan (@moorgiiee) January 14, 2018
Absoutely love Holly's dress, she looks so elegant ⛸😀 #DancingOnIce @hollywills @dancingonice— Becca_1995 (@meerkats18) January 14, 2018
Willoughby caused a sensation on the ITV programme back in 2008 when her revealing white dress drew complaints from viewers.
