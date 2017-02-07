Dan Walker's breakfast TV gaffe gave everyone a chuckle this morning
The BBC Breakfast studios were smiling after Dan Walker misspoke this morning.
Introducing reporter Tim Muffett onto the show, Walker walked into a bit of a gaffe.
We reckon he should put the blame on the early hour.
Still, it raised the spirits of people watching.
@mrdanwalker @louiseminchin @BBCBreakfast Tim Muppet!!! Love it!! 😂😂😂😂— Dez Gray (@DJDez1970) February 7, 2017
TIM MUPPET!!!???!!!! @BBCBreakfast #mademymorning pic.twitter.com/P1r5sQrOCK— Will Harper-Penrose (@WillPenrose) February 7, 2017
@timmuffett @mrdanwalker There's been a lot worse on live TV at Breakfast. These little things help keep the nation smiling 😁— Bernard Carey CMIOSH (@bernicarey) February 7, 2017
Walker himself took to Twitter to apologise, but it seems as if Muffett could see the funny side.
There is only 1 muppet here... apologies Mr MUFFET @timmuffett— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 7, 2017
@mrdanwalker I've heard worse!— Tim Muffett (@timmuffett) February 7, 2017
