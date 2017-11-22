Damien Dempsey and Stockton’s Wing to headline Leopardstown festival

Leopardstown has announced the two music headliners for the Dublin Racing Festival: Damien Dempsey and Stockton’s Wing.

Earlier this year, Damien released his new studio album Soulsun, recorded with long-term producer and collaborator John Reynolds and featuring duets with Dido and Imelda May.

Stockton’s Wing is celebrating 40 years since forming in 1977. Stockton’s Wing have released 12 albums, toured the US several times and even supported Michael Jackson for two nights at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork.

The Dublin Racing Festival is taking place at Leopardstown Racecourse on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

The Dublin Racing Festival is the newest addition to the Irish festival calendar.

Damien Dempsey

Leopardstown Racecourse is set to bring the ‘the best of Dublin’ to the racecourse, celebrating the fair city’s famous wit, comedy, cuisine and culture in a two-day festival programme.

For avid racing fans and sporting fans alike, Dublin Racing Festival promises two exhilarating days of the finest jumps racing, with the best equine talent from Ireland and the UK competing for two premium titles - the Unibet Irish Gold Cup and the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle.

In total there will be seven mouth-watering Grade 1 races for €1.5 million in prize money. It’s the very best Dublin has to offer at one, famous venue.

Stockton’s Wing.

"We are very excited about the potential of this festival: for the racing fan, who will get to see some of the biggest national hunt races of the year in one weekend," said Pat Keogh, CEO, Leopardstown Racecourse.

"For the festival fan, the entertainment will include cultural elements that make Dublin one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in Europe.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Damien Dempsey back to Leopardstown after playing with us during our Bulmers Live at Leopardstown Series previously, while Stockton’s Wing are part of the fabric of the Irish music scene. I am looking forward to seeing them perform again."

The 6 Nations France vs Ireland rugby clash will also be shown live on the big screen on Saturday evening while further details of performers and highlights at Dublin Racing Festival will be revealed early in the New Year.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.