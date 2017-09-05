Dame Judi Dench dazzles as she steps out for Victoria And Abdul premiere

Dame Judi Dench dazzled in a floor-length blue and white outfit as she took to the red carpet for the premiere of Victoria And Abdul in London.

The 82-year-old star, who takes the lead as the famous British monarch in Stephen Frears’ latest work, looked positively regal as she joined her co-stars in Leicester Square on Tuesday.

(left to right) Director Stephen Frears, Dame Judi Dench, Ali Fazal and Eddie Izzard arrive at the big London event (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ali Fazal, who plays Indian clerk Abdul Karim, and Eddie Izzard, who portrays Edward VII, also dressed up for the event, along with West End legend, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Izzard brought his father, Harold (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives with wife Madeleine Gurdon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hollywood’s Danny DeVito also made a surprise visit.

Danny DeVito at the event (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fenella Woolgar, who plays Miss Phipps in the film stepped out in a golden gown, while Laura Bailey opted for a patterned blue number.

Fenella Woolgar (Matt Crossick/PA)

Laura Bailey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Shrabani Basu turned up in a stunning indigo sari, while guests Jemima Khan and stepdaughter Tyrian White attended in matching black dresses.

Shrabani Basu (Matt Crossick/PA)

Victoria And Abdul will officially open in UK cinemas on September 15.

The cast also includes Olivia Williams as Baroness Churchill, Michael Gambon as Lord Salisbury, and the late Tim Pigott-Smith as Sir Henry Ponsonby.