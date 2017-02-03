Dakota Johnson takes the plunge as she joins Jamie Dornan at Fifty Shades Darker premiere
Dakota Johnson chose a plunging dress as she joined co-star Jamie Dornan at the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker.
The sequel to Fifty Shades Of Grey, based on EL James’s racy novels, sees Dakota reprise her role as Anastasia Steele while Jamie returns as millionaire Christian Grey.
Dakota, 27, opted for a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline for the premiere at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.
British singer Rita Ora, who has a minor role in the film as Christian’s adoptive sister, also stunned in a short dress with a long train as she posed for photographers.
Jamie was sporting his new skinhead look as he wore a sharp suit and tie combination.
Author EL attended the premiere as she hopes for a repeat of the success of the first film, which grossed $571 million at the box office.
Fifty Shades Darker is released in UK cinemas on February 10.
