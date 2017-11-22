Daddy's Home cast watch Fair City, Stetsons & Stilettos, and Fittest Family on Gogglebox tonight

The season three finale of TV3’s Gogglebox Ireland airs tonight at 10pm, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

This week’s episode is extra special as Hollywood royalty will be joining Ireland’s favourite TV households.

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, the cast of ‘Daddy’s Home 2’, get to experience some fine Irish telly.

The group will get up to date with the proceedings in Carrigstown on Fair City as a love triangle unfolds, watch a Belfast based Elvis impersonator try his hand at country singing on Stetsons & Stilettos and see a massive “wedgy” inflicted on a Fittest Family competitor.

Also, in this episode, the usual households get to watch Peter Kay sings some hymns on The Late Late Show and Maura Derrane discuss shaping enhancing undies on The Today Show.

Cabra Girl Lindsey brings her son Morgan along to fill in for the missing Ashley, Grainne gets to celebrate her birthday by staying in and watching The Late Late Show and Tracey from the Liberties does a moonwalk.