Could Gorillaz be the ones to dethrone Ed Sheeran from album chart top spot?

Could this be the week that Ed finally loses his crown?

Gorillaz are poised to knock Ed Sheeran off the top of the album chart with new record Humanz.

Ed has dominated the Official Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks with his third album Divide and the Damon Albarn-fronted virtual band could be the act that finally topples the singer-songwriter from his throne as their record is at number one at the midway stage.

However, the Gorillaz record – the group’s fifth studio album – was less than 300 equivalent sales ahead of Sheeran on Tuesday, so the outcome is not yet guaranteed, the Official Charts Company said.

Let the #humanz season begin! @gorillaz new album out today including 'You Got The Power' feat. JB vocals 💥 pic.twitter.com/8boP4OfSvL — Jehnny Beth (@jehnbeth) April 28, 2017

Ed’s strong effort has so far kept the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Take That from scoring number one albums.

The rest of this week’s top five sees Rag’n'Bone Man remain at number three with Human while Steps’s Tears On The Dancefloor is at number four and Lamar’s Damn. is in fifth place.

The singles chart looks set to enjoy another shake-up this week as US record producer and rapper DJ Khaled may score his first major UK breakthrough with new track I’m The One, starring Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper among others.

Last week, Ed lost his place at the top of the singles chart after a brief return with Shape Of You to Clean Bandit’s Symphony featuring Zara Larsson.

DJ Khaled (Chris Pizzello/AP)

However, the three-piece electronic group’s success may be short-lived as DJ Khaled’s track has rocketed to number one at the halfway point and is just over 2,000 equivalent sales ahead of Symphony.

His highest-charting single to date is last summer’s For Free featuring Drake, which peaked at number 25.

With Clean Bandit at number two and Ed at number three and four with Shape Of You and Galway Girl respectively, the top five is completed by Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which has climbed 17 places from last week.