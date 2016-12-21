Corrie's Helen Flanagan in drugs storyline for soap comeback

Coronation Street vixen Rosie Webster is returning to the cobbles with a bang.

Actress Helen Flanagan, 26, will be back on screen as Rosie next year after enjoying a four-year break.

According to The Sun, her character will be involved in a drugs scandal storyline.

Helen Flanagan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rosie’s home will be searched by police after she brings back cocaine from the US.

Helen played Rosie in the ITV soap from 2000 until 2012.

Viewers saw teenage temptress Rosie leave Weatherfield to star in a reality TV show in 2012.

Now a mother of one, actress Helen will appear on screen from February next year until the spring.