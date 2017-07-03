Corrie viewers horrified as Chesney is stabbed

Coronation Street fans have begged soap bosses not to kill off Chesney Brown after he was stabbed.

Chesney, played by Sam Aston, was slashed with a broken bottle when he walked into the Bistro during a row between Robert Preston and his old associate Rich.

Here comes #Corrie part two!



Will Chesney be okay? 😱 pic.twitter.com/oxekqwBWEU — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) July 3, 2017

Viewers were concerned that Chesney will not pull through.

“No they can’t kill off Chesney please no,” one upset fan wrote on Twitter.

No they can't kill off Chesney please no #coronationstreet #corrie — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) July 3, 2017

“If they kill off Chesney I’m gonna fume,” said another.

If they kill off Chesney I'm gonna fume #corrie #coronationstreet — Georgina Hollifield (@GeorginaYEP) July 3, 2017

One viewer warned: “Swear down if Chesney dies I’m never watching this show again.”

There was an upside to Corrie’s Monday night double bill in that Eva Price’s plan to ruin her cheating fiance Aidan Connor took a step forward.

Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) recently learned that Aidan (Shayne Ward) has been cheating on her for some time with her friend Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), and has now decided to trick him into thinking she is pregnant and says she is going to “rinse him for everything he’s got”.

Her revenge plan has got off to a good start as Aidan handed over his bank details so she could treat herself to something.

“Spend spend spend Eva,” urged a viewer.

Spend spend spend Eva #corrie — lesleylyness (@lesleylyness) July 3, 2017

“Yassss!!! Eva has his bank details!!!” crowed another delighted fan, who added the hashtag “#Kerchinggggggg”.