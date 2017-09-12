Corrie fans getting ‘bored’ as Andy’s latest escape bid fails

Coronation Street viewers expressed their disbelief as Andy Carver’s latest escape bid failed and he was thrown back into Pat Phelan’s cellar.

The storyline has been rumbling on for weeks, with evil Pat keeping Andy (Oliver Farnworth) hidden in a basement and all of Andy’s efforts to get away being thwarted.

In Monday-night’s double helping of episodes, Andy made a break for freedom after he was in a car crash with Pat (Connor McIntyre) and the builder was knocked unconscious, but was captured and returned to the cellar.

Corrie fans complained the plot was getting “ridiculous”, “repetitive” and “monotonous”, and many said it was time for Pat to get his comeuppance.

“The Phelan/Andy storyline is now ridiculous to the point of absurdity,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Phelan/Andy storyline is now ridiculous to the point of absurdity #corrie #Phelan #nonsense — glynis van dijk (@glads1951) September 11, 2017

“Getting bored of this kidnapping storyline now. Getting beyond ridiculous now,” posted another.

Getting bored of this kidnapping storyline now. Getting beyond ridiculous now 😑 #Corrie — Sophia Goldsmith (@dinglette1972) September 11, 2017

Another fed-up fan said: “The whole Pat and Andy storyline is getting boring and repetitive!”

The whole Pat and Andy storyline is getting boring and repetitive! 😴😴😴 #Corrie — Julie Barrance (@Crown_Jewelz_) September 11, 2017

One asked: “Corrie – how on earth do you not realise this Phelan stuff is monotonous.”

Pathetic #Corrie - how on earth do you not realise this Phelan stuff is monotonous. — TessDee (@Teee_Veee) September 11, 2017

Many viewers said it was time to wrap up the storyline and see Phelan brought to justice.

“Ffs when is pat phelan going to be caught????” said one.

Ffs when is pat phelan going to be caught????🙄🙄 #corrie — Zara (@Buncrossedd) September 11, 2017

“When is pat going to get caught it’s getting boring now,” moaned another.

When is pat going to get caught it's getting boring now #Corrie — Katie 💞 (@kato2636) September 11, 2017

Another insisted: “There has got to be some karmic justice served up to Pat soon surely?”