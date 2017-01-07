Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine reveals secret wedding

Jennie McAlpine has surprised her fans by revealing that she got married this week, having kept it under wraps for days.

The actress, who stars in Coronation Street as Fiz Brown, posted on Friday evening that she and her long-term beau Chris Farr said their “I dos” in a low-key ceremony in Manchester.

The 32-year-old shared a snap on Twitter of her hand and Chris’s, each wearing that all-important wedding ring.

Jennie McAlpine and Chris Farr (Ian West PA Archive/PA Images)

Along with the snap, she wrote: “So, we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day.”

It’s hardly the type of wedding a TV star is expected to have, and her co-stars rushed to congratulate her on the nuptials, after knowing all about it but having to keep their mouths shut.

So, we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cvMFIOuAwY — Jennie McAlpine (@jenniemcalpine) January 6, 2017

Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, wrote on Twitter: “Just wonderful darlings. Thrilled to bits for all of you. What a beautiful family xxxx.”

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, added: “Well at least we didn’t have to keep that secret for too long!!! We love the three of you very much @jenniemcalpine @ChrisFarr1 #AlbertFarr.”

Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker in the soap, was super-happy as she shared a bunch of smiling emojis and love hearts and added “yay!!!”.

We had a lovely night - thank you @PartyMagnate 😘 (though Thursday may trump it!) pic.twitter.com/W3RftbYKxK — Jennie McAlpine (@jenniemcalpine) October 8, 2016

Jennie and Chris, a restaurant manager, have been an item for 12 years and have a two-year-old son together called Albert.