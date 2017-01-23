Coronation Street character contemplates suicide over baby loss

Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor was seen contemplating suicide following the loss of her baby son in the latest episodes of the soap.

The character, played by Kym Marsh, sat on a bridge and thought about ending it all in scenes of the ITV soap broadcast on Monday evening.

“I don’t think I can live without him being alive,” she says, as she sits staring down at the road.

The emotional scenes came after Michelle went into labour 23 weeks into her pregnancy, resulting in the death of her baby Ruairi at birth.

Actress Kym lost her own son, Archie, in a similar way eight years ago and has said the storyline was the “best way to honour” him.

Kym Marsh (Yui Mok/PA)

Tonight’s two episodes of Coronation Street saw Michelle struggling to cope in the aftermath of the loss.

She went out to lunch with husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and started drinking heavily before standing up and proposing a toast to Ruairi.

“I had to give birth to my sleeping baby,” she tells the other diners.

“I held him in my arms and tomorrow I have to cremate him in a tiny white coffin.

“To Ruairi, and there being absolutely no point without you.”

Michelle is breaking our hearts tonight 💔



Do you think she'll be okay? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/hqEIi14S83 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 23, 2017

The script was developed with advice from stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

Dr Clea Harmer, chief executive at Sands, said: “At Sands, bereaved parents tell us they grieve in different ways for their babies and sometimes mothers may feel suicidal, like Michelle in Coronation Street this week.

“But it’s important to note that not every parent whose baby has died feels this way.

“If you are affected by Michelle’s storyline and are in despair, please do not hesitate to seek help immediately by contacting your GP, the 24 Hour NHS Helpline on 111 or one of the many organisations linked to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

"If you live, he can live." - Robert



If you have been affected by the issues raised in this episode visit https://t.co/W35MEI9xnr #Corrie pic.twitter.com/NX072RFdI6 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 23, 2017

“The Sands Helpline, on 020 7436 5881, is also open to help and support anyone affected by the death of a baby.

“We are dedicated to providing emotional support and information right from the early hours after a baby’s death, through to the weeks, months and years ahead.”