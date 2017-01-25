Controversial X Factor rapper Honey G says her first single 'was not promoted enough'

X Factor rapper Honey G said her debut single, The Honey G Show, was not given the promotion it deserved.

The singer, whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford, made the comments on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

Honey G (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “A few other people agreed with me on that, but I’m kind of thinking forward and positively about the future.”

Honey, who faced widespread criticism during her time on The X Factor, said she still hopes to be a global rap star.

She told the Press Association she hopes to “tour the world globally, selling millions of records, so the material I’m going to be bringing out next is going to be… it’s all happening”.

On 4th February, World Cancer Day, I'll be taking part in a nationwide #ActofUnity for @CR_UK by wearing my unity band! @floxcreative pic.twitter.com/o5ITNlfvPz — HONEY G - RAP ARTIST (@The_Honey_G) January 21, 2017

She will soon start the X Factor Live Tour, but said that once the tour is done, she wants to focus on releasing new music.

She was eliminated after week eight in the 2016 series of the ITV show.