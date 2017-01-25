Commuters were a little confused after an 8ft Jeremy Clarkson bust was paraded through London

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has one of the biggest heads in television — if Wednesday morning is anything to judge by.

A giant bust of the ex-Top Gear host was driven through London alongside similar statues of his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

It was quite a terrifying and surprising sight.

The three ‘big heads’ even made a pit stop at Buckingham Palace.

Some commuters thought the busts were not as accurate as they could have been.

An announcement by The Grand Tour team shed some light on the three stone statues which had previously been seen in Australia, Amsterdam and Los Angeles.

Apparently they are on their way to a final destination – set to be revealed tomorrow.
