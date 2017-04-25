Colin Firth returns in Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer

The first trailer for the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service has been released, confirming that Colin Firth will be back despite his character being killed off.

Colin Firth with his wife Livia at the Kingsman premiere (Ian West/PA)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Taron Egerton return as British spy Eggsy, but a less likely comeback is Colin’s character Harry Hart, who was killed off in the 2014 film.

The first full-length trailer following an earlier five-second speeded up promo ends on a shot of Harry shaving, with a watching Eggsy looking suitably shocked.

In the new instalment, the British spy service will join forces with its US counterpart, the Statesmen, after its headquarters are blown up.

New additions to the cast include Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Halle Berry.

Kingsman fans shared their excitement at the trailer.

:: Kingsman: The Golden Circle is due out in cinemas on September 29.
