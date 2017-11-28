Colin Campbell: Toff will win I’m A Celeb partly thanks to sex appeal

Colin Campbell has tipped Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity – thanks to her “sex appeal”.

The biographer left the 2015 show on “medical grounds” but had rowed with fellow contestants Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she called entrepreneur Bannatyne “a complete jerk” and “very unpleasant, really nasty”.

She branded singer Hadley “an idiot”, adding: “He’s a nice idiot but he’s an idiot. Tony was Duncan’s wind-up toy, doing his dirty work.”

She said this year’s contestants are “less toxic” than her jungle campmates.

Georgia Toffolo in I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Asked to predict who would win the latest series, she said: “So far I think Toff.”

She said of Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson: “He’s a bit old and he’s not as appealing as she is and I think sex appeal does play a part.”

The writer previously called ex-Dragons’ Den star Bannatyne and former Spandau Ballet singer Hadley “rats”.

“I’m delighted to be out of the jungle, not because of the jungle, but because of the rats that were in the jungle – Duncan Bannatyne and Tony Creepsville,” she said.

“They ganged up against me to shut me down and turn me out. They never gave up on the constant harassment and bullying.”