Coleen Rooney vows to make marriage work after Wayne’s ‘silly and selfish mistakes’

Coleen Rooney has put her wedding ring back on and is trying to make her marriage to footballer Wayne “work”, she has said.

Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen sit ringside at Manchester Arena.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, the wife of the Everton footballer said her husband had made some “silly and selfish mistakes” and she had been through a “sh*t time”.

She said: “It’s my decision …. do I love Wayne … yes I do. If I didn’t then I wouldn’t be trying to make it work.”

In September, Rooney was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after admitting being nearly three times the legal drink drive limit while at the wheel of another woman’s car following a night out.

His wife, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, told fans not to feel sorry for her, in the Facebook message posted on Friday.

The 31-year-old said: “I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don’t feel sorry for myself.

“Also a few people are probably thinking (I) am stupid for staying in my marriage.

“I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on.”

She said she was not taking her husband back, as he had never left, but admitted the couple had spent time apart and she had thought the marriage may be “at an end”.

She also said drinking too much alcohol was “dangerous” and caused “stupid mistakes”.

She said: “I would never trust anyone who has had a lot of alcohol, it changes some people drastically.”

The star told followers that earning a lot of money had advantages but “doesn’t always make people happy”.

She said: “I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don’t want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do.

“I’m not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I’m not the type of person to put a show on and say we’re all loved-up….I’m just real.”

The former England and Manchester United captain, 32, had had reportedly left a cocktail bar in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in a taxi with lettings agent Laura Simpson, 29, before driving her car in the early hours of September 1.

He pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates’ Court to the offence and was also ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order and pay £170 court costs.

In a statement released after his sentence, he said: “Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit.

“It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC.

“Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.”