Coleen Nolan's son: 'CBB could be the best thing for mum and her husband'

Coleen Nolan’s son Shane has said he is hoping his mum can work things out with her husband, Ray Fensome.

Loose Women star Coleen recently opened up about her relationship with the musician – whom she married in 2007 but has been with for almost 17 years – and admitted they were going through a rough patch.

Shane, Coleen’s son from her former marriage to actor Shane Richie, has now said he is worried about his mother and Ray.

Coleen Nolan (Yui Mok/PA)

He told Best magazine: “Honestly? It doesn’t look good.

“I hope they can work things out, but only time will tell.”

Shane, who has changed his surname from Roche to Nolan, said his mum’s stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house “could be the best thing for her and Ray”.

He added: “If she’s in it ’til the end that means four or ?ve weeks apart, which they can use to re?ect on what they really want from the relationship.

“In fact, after the last time she went in, she told me that you have so much time to re?ect, it can get boring.”

Shane said Ray has touring commitments coming up but wants to wait until Coleen leaves the reality TV show house.

Asked whether he was worried about what will happen when Coleen finishes the show, he said: “Desperately worried, for the whole family’s sake.

“I’m not sure Ray will be there on the night – it depends when he has to leave for the States. If he’s in the UK, I’d be disappointed if he wasn’t there.

“And I’ve no doubt the two of them will have a big sit down and talk about things.”