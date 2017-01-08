Claire Foy 'terrified' as she competes for Golden Globes best actress crown

The Crown star Claire Foy said she is “completely terrified” as she prepares to discover if she has won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the Queen.

Stockport-born Claire is nominated for best actress in a television drama series for her performance in the acclaimed Netflix drama, which focuses on the monarch’s early reign.

Speaking at Bafta LA’s Tea Party on the eve of the ceremony, Claire told the Press Association: “I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously I’m completely terrified. But I think once it’s all out of the way it will just be a great party.”

Claire Foy as the Queen (Netflix)

On her role as the Queen, she added: “It’s so out of my zone of understanding so I feel very lucky because I’ve learnt a lot.

“I’ve learnt so much. I’ve learnt a lot about being an actor but I’ve also learnt a lot about her and her role, her duty and what she’s been through in life.

“The main thing that surprised me was how she came to the throne. I knew her father had obviously died … I just never really considered that idea of how that would affect her as a person. I found that very emotional and surprising.”

Claire Foy ((Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Claire, 32, is currently filming a second series of The Crown, which will reportedly be her last as the role is recast to portray an older version of the Queen.

Claire will compete for the Golden Globe Award with Winona Ryder, who is nominated for her performance in Netflix series Stranger Things.

Evan Rachel Wood is nominated for her portrayal of lifelike robot Dolores in Westworld, while Keri Russell and Caitriona Balfe have also received nods for The Americans and Outlander respectively.

The cast of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

John Lithgow, who plays Sir Winston Churchill in The Crown, is nominated for best supporting actor, while the show itself has earned a nomination for best television drama series.

Stephen Daldry, director and executive producer on The Crown, said Claire had delivered a “career-defining performance” as the Queen.

“We were blessed with Claire because I think she’s proving to be one of the greatest actresses of her generation,” he said. “I think that’s just our luck.

Claire Foy and her co-star Matt Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It was always a pretty clear choice it was going to be Claire. The fact she’s grown into this extraordinary performance – a career-defining performance – is just brilliant.”

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (1am Monday GMT).