Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden Globe for portrayal of the Queen
British actress Claire Foy has picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.
The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch’s reign, was also named best television drama series.
Claire paid tribute to the Queen, and joked she was having an “out of body experience” before saying she was “shocked” to win.
After thanking a host of people, she said: “And a big shout out to John Lithgow. And Matt Smith, I wish you were here, I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some extraordinary women, one is Queen Elizabeth II.
“She has been at the centre of the world the past 63 years and I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it if you ask me.
“And finally another extraordinary woman in the making, my girl. I love you, you’re the future.”
