Cilla Black landed ’Blind Date’ gig as she was ’the most sexless person’ says son

Cilla Black’s son says the late star landed the position of ’Blind Date’ host to balance out the "racy" side of the show.

The creators of ’Blind Date’ couldn’t get the concept past the governing body becuase it was deemed a little "too racy", so they turned to Cilla.

"They kind of figured that she was the least sexy, or the most sexless person and she’d be able to present it in a way that got passed and get it through, so that’s what they did," Robert Willis told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1.

Robert said after his father died, Cilla liked being able to get on a plane, go to a party or opening but as the years passed she found that more difficult.

Robert said Cilla refused to give in to old age by refusing to wear flat shoes or use hearing aids.

"Very much in her heart and in her head she was incredibly young... She didn’t age well, she was actually quite offended that she’d have to do rudimentary exercises and things just to be normal.

"As soon as she turned 70, it just caught up with her. She found it very hard to accept it because she was having to do things that made her feel old. Having hearing aids made her feel old and that wasn’t where she was at."

Cilla died in 2015, aged 72.

In her youth, Cilla worked as a hat check girl in the Cavern Club in Liverpool where the Beatles performed regularly.

Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager, had planned to sign Cilla.

"He believed in her and she believed in him and they achieved some great things together. Sadly he left us far too early," said Robert.

He confirmed Cilla’s unsigned contract was found with Epstein when he died at the age of 32.

"The contract was just waiting for her signature. Yeah, apparently she was told that it was on his bed along with all sorts of other paper work."

