Chrissy Teigen hilariously trolls herself over Beyonce friendship

Chrissy Teigen continues to give us life on the daily, and her latest Twitter shenanigans saw her making fun of herself following Beyonce’s epic baby news announcement.

Obviously you know by now that Queen Bey is pregnant with twins, and that she shared the news with a stunning baby bump-baring snap on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Soon after, Chrissy tweeted her congratulations to her on Twitter, writing: “Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever.”

But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

Chrissy then took it upon herself to insist that, yes, she IS Beyonce’s best friend after a follower wrote that she’s not actually her best friend.

No we are best friends https://t.co/IX7obYBPio — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

Another fan asked if Chrissy really is best pals with Bey, to which the model simply replied: “Yeah.”

For real, they really really are. Chrissy was told to “calm down” by someone, and she made sure they knew that yes, she is calm, thanks.

I can't. I can't calm down https://t.co/BwYaEPuZHr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

Was Chrissy exaggerating? No way.

Chrissy then proceeded to explain the length of their close bond, and revealed that she used to do the singer’s laundry.

Yes we both grew up in h town and i did her laundry etc https://t.co/9Nnt0rvQPN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

But it’s something she doesn’t like to talk about very often, OK?

It is but I don't like talking about it https://t.co/XGApcywf3l — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

Later on, Chrissy then retweeted a fan who spotted that her Wikipedia page had been amended to say that: “Chrissy’s best friend is Beyonce.”

Was this just added in your wiki? 😂 @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/R2vuM35n7j — Crystal Calypso (@cdelahu2) February 2, 2017

So there, it’s true. Chrissy and Beyonce are BFFs for life.