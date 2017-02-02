Chrissy Teigen hilariously trolls herself over Beyonce friendship

Chrissy Teigen continues to give us life on the daily, and her latest Twitter shenanigans saw her making fun of herself following Beyonce’s epic baby news announcement.

Obviously you know by now that Queen Bey is pregnant with twins, and that she shared the news with a stunning baby bump-baring snap on Instagram.

Soon after, Chrissy tweeted her congratulations to her on Twitter, writing: “Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever.”

Chrissy then took it upon herself to insist that, yes, she IS Beyonce’s best friend after a follower wrote that she’s not actually her best friend.

Another fan asked if Chrissy really is best pals with Bey, to which the model simply replied: “Yeah.”

For real, they really really are. Chrissy was told to “calm down” by someone, and she made sure they knew that yes, she is calm, thanks.

Was Chrissy exaggerating? No way.

Chrissy then proceeded to explain the length of their close bond, and revealed that she used to do the singer’s laundry.

But it’s something she doesn’t like to talk about very often, OK?

Later on, Chrissy then retweeted a fan who spotted that her Wikipedia page had been amended to say that: “Chrissy’s best friend is Beyonce.”

So there, it’s true. Chrissy and Beyonce are BFFs for life.
