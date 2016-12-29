Chris Martin performs Last Christmas in tribute to George Michael

Singer Chris Martin has performed an “emotional” tribute to George Michael during a surprise appearance at a homeless shelter.

The Coldplay frontman offered his own rendition of hit Wham! song Last Christmas at the Crisis shelter in Ladbroke Grove, west London, days after the pop superstar died.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Chris played guitar on the famed festive tune while shelter guest Kevin, dubbed “king of karaoke”, sang.

Shelter volunteer Nish Manek, 29, said the performance was “moving” and described Chris as “humble”.

She said: “He was serving cups of tea to guests for a while and then started performing with them. He was playing guitar and let them sing for most of it.

“They all thought it was really cool and enjoyed singing with him.”

Trainee GP Manek, who was volunteering at the shelter for the first time this year, said Chris’s rendition of Last Christmas was particularly moving because some people were concerned about the post-Christmas period.

She added: “It was a couple of days after Christmas Day, so some of the guests were worried about going back to their lives. It was quite emotional.”

Confirmation of George’s death was met with tales of the singer’s benevolence and charity work.

The Wham! singer and solo performer enjoyed a glittering chart career, having sold more than 100 million records, including seven number one singles in the UK, with tracks such as Careless Whisper and Faith.

He donated royalties from some of his biggest-selling songs to charities including Childline and the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps people living with HIV.

The star kept many of his good works secret as he was “determined not to make his generosity public”, according to Childline founder and president Dame Esther Rantzen.

Hours after his death, it was revealed he had given £15,000 to a game show contestant who spoke of needing funds for IVF treatment and worked anonymously at a homeless shelter.