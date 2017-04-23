Chris Evans 'hit wall' 18 miles into marathon and says real one couldn't be worse

Chris Evans has said hitting a real wall would have been more comfortable than hitting the wall of exhaustion during the London Marathon.

The Radio 2 DJ completed the 26.2-mile run to raise money for Children In Need.

The keen runner told the BBC it was harder than ever before, saying: “I’m heavier and it’s hotter than in previous years.”

Chris Evans (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added he had been hoping to finish in four and a half hours but missed his target after hitting “the wall” 18 miles in, saying: “Hitting a real wall is probably not as uncomfortable.

“But it’s a beautiful day and the crowd is better than ever.”

However, the TV personality encouraged other people to take on the challenge, saying: “I love it, if you ever get the chance you should do it, anyone can.

“I only started three years ago and it’s the best thing you will ever do.”

A host of famous faces have donned their lycra for the arduous endeavour for good causes, including pop band Scouting For Girls, who are running for Alzheimer’s Society and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who is running for the Air Ambulance Service alongside his 19-year-old son Sam just months after the teenager was hit by a car.

Before the race, Adam shared a photo on Instagram of the duo on the bus on the way to the start with other runners.

On the bus, on way to the start of @londonmarathon with @wodehous3 @_bounce #Benbow and other elite runners!! A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

TV presenter Jenni Falconer and model Ashley James are running for Cancer Research with Ashley tweeting from the course:

1/2 way update: my injured knees are killing and I forgot Vaseline so pretty sure I'll have no nipples by the end. Please keep donating! 💙🙏🏼 — Ashley James 👑 (@ashleyljames) April 23, 2017

Eyyy! Someone in the crowd gave me Vaseline. Big up! — Ashley James 👑 (@ashleyljames) April 23, 2017

Jenni shared a photograph on Instagram after the race, showing herself enjoying a drink with her medal around her neck.

She wrote: “After……. and relax!

“Marathon #6 completed in 4:00:45. What a brilliant day.

“Thank you to all the good luck messages and support from the crowd.

“As always, @londonmarathon brings out the best in the capital and I loved it. (Although enjoying it even more now it’s over!)

“Congratulations to everyone who took part-see you next year???”

Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell finished the marathon in less than three hours.