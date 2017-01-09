Chris Brown v Soulja Boy: Everything we know about their boxing match so far
09/01/2017
An online feud apparently sparked by Soulja Boy commenting on an Instagram photo of actress and model Karrueche, Chris Brown’s ex, is heading to the boxing ring.
The two artists are to be trained by two of the greatest boxers of their generations – here’s what we know about the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy so far.
Mike Tyson is training Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather will train Soulja Boy
Iron Mike told the world he’ll be training Chris via his Instagram page. “I’m gonna teach him how to bite somebody’s ear. Yeah, that’s right,” he said, referring to the infamous incident between himself and Evander Holyfield in 1997.
Some footage of Chris hitting the pads has sparked quite the reaction online.
chris brown getting ready for his boxing match with soulja boy pic.twitter.com/e9bVqKJ0aD— mao (@MaoGreens) January 7, 2017
There’s also some footage of Soulja Boy…
Soulja boy out here training like Rocky 3 👀👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/7EVTw7UOz4— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 4, 2017
50 Cent has reprised his role of chief stirrer
50 cent went and got Mike Tyson to Train Chris brown since Big Soulja got Floyd 😂😂😂 lol pic.twitter.com/izI1JE5jQC— Nathan Allen Pirtle (@workwthecoach) January 7, 2017
Here’s 50, acting as the middle-man between Chris and Iron Mike – and loving every minute of it.
The rapper said he’ll place a $100,000 (£80,619) bet on the outcome.
Soulja Boy said it’s not real beef
Soulja Boy says Chris Brown is his homie and that 50 Cent is his big bro. Ain't no real beef 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YUhVXn3tX6— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 9, 2017
“Ain’t no beef, ain’t no violence, put the guns down, put your hands up,” he said. But things look pretty personal from the outside.
Fuck @chrisbrown— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017
Chris Brown is taking inspiration from… Goku?With Tyson in his corner and the feeling of invincibility that comes with binge-watching Dragon Ball Z, it’s hard to see past Chris for this one.
The singer has spent the past week posting pictures from the classic anime on his social media.
Street Fighter has also made an appearance.
Of course, it’s also likely he’s just promoting his clothing brand Black Pyramid.
Crank That will be reborn if Soulja Boy wins
After I knock Chris brown out I'm going to crank that Soulja boy and super man in the ring on his stupid ass 😈😂— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017
There’s no denying that Soulja Boy’s debut, which could be considered a viral hit before going viral was even a thing, is still an anthem.
And seeing Soulja crank it in a boxing ring after winning a fight would be pretty fun.
The majority of people seem to be expecting Chris to win
Chris Brown landed a 1-legged front flip to the beat drop of March Madness but y'all think he's losing a fight to Soulja Boy???? pic.twitter.com/EtbVP9cQvR— lil nephew (@shwrhndle) January 5, 2017
Mostly for reasons like the one above.
But plenty of people hope it happens like this
This is my desired result for the upcoming celebrity boxing match. Chris Brown vs Soldier Boy 😭 pic.twitter.com/j7oEy3JdOf— PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) January 8, 2017
It’s happening in Las VegasSoulja Boy says the fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Vegas, on pay-per-view, so at the same time as settling their beef it looks like this will be a very nice earner for the two artists.
There are some actual boxers training for very big fights this year
Soulja Boy and Chris Brown bout to make more money than us boxers— Erickson Lubin (@EricksonHammerL) January 7, 2017
As entertaining as Chris Brown v Soulja Boy has the potential to be, there are some seriously big fights happening in 2017 where real technical skill and hard work will be on show.
Briton James DeGale is taking on Money Team member Badou Jack, Carl Frampton is fighting Leo Santa Cruz, David Haye v Tony Bellew promises to be a huge grudge match, and Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Wladimir Klitschko.
There are also some up-and-coming fighters to look out for, including former Team GB boxer Chris Kongo making his TV debut on the Chris Eubank Jr undercard in February.
