Chris Brown and Soulja Boy to settle social media war in the boxing ring
06/01/2017 - 15:25:26Back to Showbiz Home
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.
Both hip-hop stars have announced they have signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather's companies.
Soulja Boy put a post promoting the fight on Instagram on Wednesday and said: "It's going down! Signed my contract."
He said Mayweather is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.
Brown also said on Instagram that the match was set.
Their feud stems from Soulja Boy's liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.
But we'll let 50cent explain:
Anyone catch that? Us neiter.
Join the conversation - comment here