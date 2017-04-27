Celtic Woman are coming to the 3Arena for one night only

Celtic Woman have announced are coming home to Ireland for one night only.

2016 Grammy Nominee and multi-platinum selling artistswill play Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, September 2.

The tour showcases the voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a group of talented musicians and dancers.

Together their exceptional skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition.

This is one for the bucket list.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 4 May at 9am from all usual outlets.