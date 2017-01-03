Celebrity Big Brother: What you need to know about the New Stars contestants

A host of newbies are giving Celebrity Big Brother a go.

Here is what you need to know about them:

Angie Best

Angie Best (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Angie was born and raised in Southend-on-Sea but went on to travel the world as a model.

A former Playboy Bunny, she was married to late footballer George Best and is mum to Calum Best, who she will be enjoying some quality time with in the CBB house.

Angie, 64, said she is looking forward to a break from the usual hustle and bustle – particularly some time away from ringing phones – and to hanging out with her son.

But it sounds as if her housemates had better watch their language, as she said: “I don’t want to live with a loud, vulgar young girl whose only language is swear words.”

Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne (Ian West/PA)

Bianca, 30, might be one to watch – she has previously won reality TV show Love Island and took the title in a celebrity special of Gladiators.

The star, whose mother used to be married to former footballer Paul Gascoigne, has made her name as a model and said a run of hard work means that she is looking forward to letting her hair down in the house.

She said she will not have any patience with contestants who refuse to get involved and try things during their stay in the house.

“I wouldn’t like to live with any selfish housemates, ones that aren’t team players who wouldn’t even give certain tasks a go!” she said.

Brandon Block

DJ Brandon Block (Andy Butterton/PA)

The 90s DJ is as well known for his former rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle as he is for his music.

In 2000, a clearly well-refreshed Brandon mistakenly went up to the stage to collect an award at the Brits while Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was trying to present a gong.

The pair squared up to each other and traded insults before Ronnie threw a glass of water into Brandon’s face.

Brandon, 49, said he is looking forward “to getting away from technology for a while and having a laugh with new people”.

James Cosmo

James Cosmo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scottish actor James, 69, has starred in films including Braveheart and Trainspotting and won a new fanbase playing Jeor Mormont in Game Of Thrones.

The actor – father to two sons with his wife Annie – describes himself as “contrarian, autodidact and fat”.

A big fan of Big Brother, he said he is excited about the “psychological experiments of living with people I don’t know”.

Stacy Francis

Stacy Francis (Matt Sayles/AP)

Mother-of-two Stacy auditioned for Simon Cowell and co on the American version of The X Factor in 2011.

She was eliminated before the final but it has not prevented her from having a singing and acting career, and she has even launched her own talk show which she uploads to her YouTube channel.

Stacy, 47, was also in the headlines over reports she had had a falling out with late diva Whitney Houston.

The singer, who said she would call herself “feisty, intelligent and spiritual”, is hoping CBB helps the British public get to know her.

“I also look forward to the challenges and putting myself to the test and winning,” she said.

Ray J Norwood

#GameTime #Uk A photo posted by rayj (@rayj) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:45am PST

American singer and songwriter Ray J is probably best known in the UK for starring in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, but he is hoping to change all that.

Asked what he is most looking forward to about appearing on the reality programme, he said: “People to really get to know who I am and not what they read or see on TV, or what I did in bed.”

Ray J, 35, is the brother of singer and actress Brandy Norwood and is also related to rapper Snoop Dogg. He was also apparently close to singer Whitney Houston in the years prior to her death in 2012.

He hopes none of his housemates feel as if they are superior to others.

“Rich or poorer, we are all the same people and that’s what makes me upset,” he said.

Jamie O’Hara

Jamie O’Hara with Danielle Lloyd (Ian West/PA)

Jamie is well known on the sports scene thanks to his football career but said he is looking forward to showing the public another side of him as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who calls himself a “joker”, said: “I’m mostly looking forward to the experience and the chance to show people who I am.”

Jamie might have an insight into the world of CBB as his ex-wife is Danielle Lloyd, who appeared on the programme back in 2007.