Celebrity Big Brother fans divided over Speidi

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are back!

Yes, the couple dubbed Speidi have moved into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the second time and this time they are determined to win.

But the arrival of the couple everyone loved to hate first time around has divided fans on social media.

Some are jumping with glee at the prospect of fireworks now that the explosive pair are back.

But others are either confused about who they are, or unimpressed to see them on the show again.

But with many viewers already tweeting under the hashtag #speiditowin, we reckon they will be around for the long haul!
