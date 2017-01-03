Celebrity Big Brother fans divided over Speidi
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are back!
Yes, the couple dubbed Speidi have moved into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the second time and this time they are determined to win.
But the arrival of the couple everyone loved to hate first time around has divided fans on social media.
Some are jumping with glee at the prospect of fireworks now that the explosive pair are back.
I don't care Speidi are my all time favourite reality stars! #speidi #celebritybigbrother #CBB pic.twitter.com/vSmEtAU8ho— Julia (@Julezey193) January 3, 2017
Yay!! Speidi are back!! #cbb pic.twitter.com/hYcksXb2q9— Katie Kat (@Katie_Kat84) January 3, 2017
Love that #SPEIDI are back in #cbb #speiditowin— suzanne pearson (@suzanne_pearson) January 3, 2017
But others are either confused about who they are, or unimpressed to see them on the show again.
Speidi back has ruined #CBB they were disgusting last time!— A E D (@AEDolphin) January 3, 2017
So, they couldn't scrape the bottom of the barrel anymore for new "celebrities" so are just recycling old pish 🙄🙄🙄#celebritybigbrother— Clair Burleigh (@ClairBurleigh) January 3, 2017
#cbb I'm out already! #speidi have spoilt it for me! 😡— tullulah-ridgeback (@niknak1964) January 3, 2017
But with many viewers already tweeting under the hashtag #speiditowin, we reckon they will be around for the long haul!
