Celebrity Big Brother fans divided over Speidi

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are back!

Yes, the couple dubbed Speidi have moved into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the second time and this time they are determined to win.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Channel 5)

But the arrival of the couple everyone loved to hate first time around has divided fans on social media.

Some are jumping with glee at the prospect of fireworks now that the explosive pair are back.

But others are either confused about who they are, or unimpressed to see them on the show again.

Speidi back has ruined #CBB they were disgusting last time! — A E D (@AEDolphin) January 3, 2017

So, they couldn't scrape the bottom of the barrel anymore for new "celebrities" so are just recycling old pish 🙄🙄🙄#celebritybigbrother — Clair Burleigh (@ClairBurleigh) January 3, 2017

But with many viewers already tweeting under the hashtag #speiditowin, we reckon they will be around for the long haul!