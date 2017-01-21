Celebrities stayed away from the inauguration, but turned up in force for Women's March On Washington
Donald Trump’s inauguration may not have been the star-studded event that incoming presidents usually enjoy, but the celebrities did descend on Washington DC this weekend – just for a different event.
The Women’s March On Washington was awash with big names only too glad to lend their support to the protest against Trump taking office, which had a much more packed list of performers and speakers than we saw yesterday.
Madonna took to the stage to sing a few bars of Express Yourself and told the crowd: “Welcome to the revolution of love! To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. The revolution starts here.”
Alicia Keys also broke into song with her hit Girl On Fire.
Actress Ashley Judd read from a Nina Donovan poem when she took the mic.
British star Emma Watson, known for her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, was pictured in the crowd.
Scarlett Johansson joined the list of speakers at the protest, as did documentary maker Michael Moore who said: “I woke up this morning, picked up The Washington Post and the headline read ‘Trump Takes Power’. I don’t think so. Here’s the power. Here’s the majority of America right here.”
Other performers at the rally included Janelle Monae and Maxwell.
Also at Saturday’s march were Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, Chloe Grace Moretz, Gloria Steinem and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
