Celebrities read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel on his 50th birthday

Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 last week and that tables were briefly turned on the late show host to mark the occasion.



Instead of reading mean tweets about themselves, celebrities joined Ray Romano to read some horrible things people on the internet have said about Kimmel.



Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Bell, Jon Stewart, Kim Kardashian West, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence, David Letterman and Will Ferrell brought laughter to the audience, but internal tears to Kimmel as they read the comments.







Harsh enough to be fair...



Is anyone else shocked that Jimmy Kimmel is 50? No? Just us? Ok then.



