Celebrities react to Theresa May's general election announcement

Stephen Fry has apologised for his role in Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election as celebrities reacted to the announcement.

The comedian and actor took the blame for the June 8 vote after recently returning to Britain.

It's my fault. Last time I was in Britain a referendum gave us Brexit. Then I went to the US & Trump happened. Now I come home and… #sorry — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 18, 2017

Fellow comic Dawn French took aim at the Prime Minister’s U-turn, calling her an “untruth teller”, after she had previously ruled out a snap election.

Meanwhile, comedian Al Murray, who stood in the 2015 general election against then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage in South Thanet, simply tweeted “no comment” in response to questions over any plans to run this time.

No comment — Al Murray the318 (@almurray) April 18, 2017

And singer Lily Allen, a long-time critic of May, joked the public should vote for grime MC Stormzy and urged people to register to vote.

She wrote on Twitter: “YOUNGERS, the Conservatibes (sic) don’t care about you. Your future is in YOUR hands, but you HAVE to register to vote,” adding: “just don’t vote conservative.”

18-24 year olds. I beg you on my gnarled and brittle knees; register to vote, and then vote. A solid 18-24 vote will make a big difference. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 18, 2017

Television presenter and ex-professional footballer Gary Lineker aired his doubts over Jeremy Corbyn’s chances of triumph, saying the Labour leader only has a “remote chance of winning. And that’s by playing an anti-Brexit hand. But he won’t.”

It's not a 'I don't care who you vote for, just please vote' - it's a 'If you're a real g vote Labour' ting right about now 📣 — AJ Tracey (@ajtracey) April 18, 2017

Musician AJ Tracey backed Corbyn while The Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci called on young people to take part in the election.