Celebrities get ready for the Golden Globes 2017 - take a look at their best photos and videos
Actors, actresses and stars from across the world have assembled in Los Angeles for this year’s Golden Globes.
Ahead of taking to the red carpet, stars shared their pre-award routines, secrets and teasers across social media.
One group of fun-loving talent is always the Stranger Things cast.
Here they are doing their thing via the Instagram of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams also shared her pre-show secrets.
Heidi Klum gave a glimpse of her stunning black and white dress – and her beauty squad.
Ever the fashion queen, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed snippets of her ensemble and a huge pile of shoes. We can’t wait to see which pair she’ll pick.
Amy Schumer acted all Amy Schumer about the Golden Globes’ seating plan…
… as did Ryan Reynolds.
Kristen Bell offered a glimpse at her pre-show routine.
Olivia Culpo showed off her hair and make-up ahead of hitting the red carpet.
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is feeling “very confident” and looks pretty darn cool too.
Goldie Hawn said she was “super pumped for the Golden Globes” and she really, really looked it.
Anna Kendrick just COULD NOT decide which ring to wear. What about all of them?
Jessica Biel showed off her funny (and slightly drunk) side as she quipped: “So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame.”
Drew Barrymore did a before…
… and after, of her beauty routine for the Globes.
Blake Lively said that she did not wake up like this. To be fair, we wouldn’t be surprised if she did.
