Celebrities get ready for the Golden Globes 2017 - take a look at their best photos and videos

Actors, actresses and stars from across the world have assembled in Los Angeles for this year’s Golden Globes.

Ahead of taking to the red carpet, stars shared their pre-award routines, secrets and teasers across social media.

One group of fun-loving talent is always the Stranger Things cast.

Getting in our ride!🙌🏾😁⭐️ A video posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Here they are doing their thing via the Instagram of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

The Good Guy's!!!👍🏾🙌🏾👌🏾😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃. @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp @gatenm123 A photo posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

A video posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

So excited for the Golden Globe Awards tonight. I'm already having such a good time and I haven't even arrived at the carpet yet! @therealcalebmclaughlin @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp @brittanywhiteford @goldenglobes A video posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams also shared her pre-show secrets.

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Heidi Klum gave a glimpse of her stunning black and white dress – and her beauty squad.

Golden Globes 😃 @maryammalakpour @lindahaymakeup @andylecompte @lorraineschwartz @j_mendel A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Ever the fashion queen, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed snippets of her ensemble and a huge pile of shoes. We can’t wait to see which pair she’ll pick.

It's the details. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are... x, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Amy Schumer acted all Amy Schumer about the Golden Globes’ seating plan…

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

… as did Ryan Reynolds.

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Kristen Bell offered a glimpse at her pre-show routine.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Olivia Culpo showed off her hair and make-up ahead of hitting the red carpet.

My hair and makeup for the #GoldenGlobes today!!!!!! About to get changed... I can't wait to show you guys my dress :) thank you so much @justinemarjan and @sirjohnofficial for this beautiful glam 🌟 A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is feeling “very confident” and looks pretty darn cool too.

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Goldie Hawn said she was “super pumped for the Golden Globes” and she really, really looked it.

Super pumped for the Golden Globes 💃🏼 A photo posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Anna Kendrick just COULD NOT decide which ring to wear. What about all of them?

Why do I have to choose? #Globes A video posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Jessica Biel showed off her funny (and slightly drunk) side as she quipped: “So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame.”

So, libations before noon were a bad idea?...#goldenglobespregame A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Drew Barrymore did a before…

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

… and after, of her beauty routine for the Globes.

And then it's like that #goldenglobes @debraferullomakeup @hairbyjohnd @_leeharris_ A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Blake Lively said that she did not wake up like this. To be fair, we wouldn’t be surprised if she did.