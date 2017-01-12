Celebrities can't get enough of the snow

Back to Showbiz Home

As soon as the first few snowflakes of the year start falling, the big kid in all of us comes out – and celebrities are no exception.

It seems there are plenty of people hoping for a snow day on Friday, but if you’re out on your sledge, keep your eyes peeled for famous faces.

Watch out for celebs in your snowball fight (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Danny Baker shared this lovely wintry scene from his window.

https://twitter.com/prodnose/status/819600137421029376

Stephanie Pratt is loving a change from the LA sunshine.

https://twitter.com/stephaniepratt/status/819589912060108800

James Martin was excited to see the weather when he clocked off work on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/jamesmartinchef/status/819602027470848001

Now she’s free of Walford, Rita Simons may have time to enjoy some fun in the snow.

https://twitter.com/OfficialRita/status/819598388123594753

Jon Snow spotted his namesake on the horizon and gave a nod to Game Of Thrones.

https://twitter.com/jonsnowC4/status/819625877474512896

It’s looking pretty winter wonderland over at Kelly Brook’s gaff.

https://twitter.com/IAMKELLYBROOK/status/819629028487401473

Mark Owen joined in with children everywhere.

https://twitter.com/OfficialMarkO/status/819588652137385985

Ferne McCann has been somewhere really properly snowy – she captioned her Instagram post: “I’m bringing the snow back down with me from Scotland.”

https://instagram.com/p/BPKovr3DJGT/

Who knows – we might even run into one of this lot in a snowball fight over the weekend.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz UK, Danny Baker, Ferne McCann, James Martin, Jon Snow, Kelly Brook, Mark Owen, Rita Simons, Snow, Stephanie Pratt

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz