Celebrities bid farewell to American President Barack Obama with touching messages

Madonna has joined a host of celebrities in saying goodbye to Barack Obama, as she hailed him as a “King amongst men”.

Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Obama gave his valedictory speech in his home city of Chicago and paid a tearful tribute to his wife and the current First Lady, Michelle.

A host of celebrities got emotional too and posted some heartwarming messages.

Madonna could have not praised him more:

Mr Obama is loved by famous faces from all genres – music, television, film and more.

Singer Katy Perry posted a long message alongside a photograph of herself with him, writing: “Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all.

“You’ve made many who were sleeping, conscious – including myself. I agree with you, we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face.

“I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are “Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.”

Television host Ellen DeGeneres also expressed her love for the President and his family:

Author Stephen King also said a heartfelt “thank you”:

When Mr Obama steps down, according to reports he will take some time off and may write a book.
