CBB's Kim and Nicola are rowing yet again

Just because the end is in sight doesn’t mean that the Celebrity Big Brother housemates can bite their tongues.

Kim Woodburn and Nicola McLean have not exactly been best of friends this series, but they had a fairly epic argument during a task in tonight’s episode that completely sidetracked the game.

Nicola has been arguing with Kim (Channel Five)

Over seemingly nothing, the pair were suddenly at each other’s throats and trading insults.

Some viewers thought Kim was struggling with her anger.

But others saw the funny side of the situation.

Kim brought up Nicola’s past as a page three girl, but this viewer reminded cleaning guru Kim of her roots.

Will the battle between the two ever end?

We dread to think what will happen when they’re both out tomorrow night.
