CBB's Coleen Nolan might have just dropped the funniest quote of the series

There are just days to go until the grand finale of the current series of Celebrity Big Brother, when one of the housemates will be crowned the champion.

And it took until the 11th hour for perhaps the funniest line of the entire series to be uttered, and by Loose Women star Coleen Nolan.

In response to a question about romancing Jedward, Coleen said bluntly: “I’d rather trap my breasts in the fridge door.”

Cue a Twitter meltdown as fans of CBB praised her for her one-liner that will go down into the history books.

Na, the best quote of the series goes to Coleen: "I'd rather trap my breasts in the fridge door" #CBB — Abi Coleman (@abijem3) February 1, 2017

@NolanColeen I'd rather trap my breasts in the fridge door 😂😂 great quote Coleen xxx 😂 #CBB — Layla Tomlin (@Layla0380) February 1, 2017

I would rather trap my boob in the fridge door! 😂😂 @NolanColeen that has got to be the best one liner of #cbb 😂😂 — Janie Bull (@BullJanie) February 1, 2017

I'd rather trap my breasts in the fridge door!!! So would I Coleen. So would I 😂😂 #cbb — John Conroy (@johnboyconroy) February 1, 2017

what @NolanColeen said has got me in stitches, 'rather trap my boobs in a fridge door'😂😂 #CBB — kate🌸 (@katiee9915) February 1, 2017

"I'd rather trap my breasts in the fridge door" - who knew that me and Coleen Nolan shared the same outlook on life #cbb — Connor Apples (@Connor_Appleton) February 1, 2017

#CBB quote of the day courtesy of @NolanColeen "I'd rather trap my breasts in a fridge door" 😂😂 @bbuk — Dan Farmer🐲🎸🎄😎 (@dan_boi91) February 1, 2017

"I'd rather trap my breasts in the fridge door" hahahah! What a fantastic line :D #cbb — Ali (@Muggsy14) February 1, 2017

"I'd rather trap my breast in the fridge door"😂😂 #cbb — NicolaGannon. (@NicolaG709) February 1, 2017

"I would rather trap my breasts in the fridge door". Omg! Coleen. Crying with laughter here 😂 #CBB — Lauren Freeman (@laurenfreeman93) February 1, 2017

They might as well announce Coleen the winner now, based on those three seconds of joy alone.