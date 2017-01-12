CBB's Angie is livid that Speidi think she's a player - but viewers reckon they're right

In yet another awkward task for the Big Brother celebrities, tonight’s episode saw them have to guess which of their fellow contestants had been making snide remarks about them.

James Jordan and Nicola McLean sat in the diary room as their guesses were streamed through to the rest of the house – and a question about who Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag thought was the biggest player ruffled a few feathers.

Angie has been labelled a player (Channel Five)

It turned out that Speidi had awarded the dubious honour to Angie Best, who was clearly livid.

Angie is not letting this game player thing go #CBB — tom (@thomasvernon89) January 12, 2017

angie is sO passive aggressive #cbb — Ella (@ellaaldridge_) January 12, 2017

Her son Calum didn’t look too happy about the slight against his mum, either.

Viewers are starting to get a little suspicious that Speidi may well have a point, though.

I wish Angie would stop playing on the confusion about reality tv, did she not watch big brother the first time her son was in there? #cbb — Jess (@Jess2812Mcgowan) January 12, 2017

And some people think Calum might be holding back because of his mum’s presence.

I need Angie to go home so Calum is more himself and not on edge all the time #CBB #CBBUK — mariam (@UKBeliebs_In1D) January 12, 2017

Watching Angie and Callum reminds me of every middle aged mum on Facebook embarrassing their kids. #cbb — Della Shiel (@dellashiel) January 12, 2017

Angie must leave. Calum is constantly on edge with her there. She's had her day,let him have his. #CBB — jack_dash (@rocktodrop) January 12, 2017

Will Angie manage to keep her temper enough to see her game playing through?