CBB viewers didn't enjoy Angie's lecture to Coleen on healthy eating

Celebrity Big Brother fans hit out at Angie Best on Friday night after she lectured fellow housemate Coleen Nolan on smoking.

The former wife of footballer George Best told Coleen she should know more than anyone how important it is to look after your body.

As the Loose Woman was in the smoking area with actor James Cosmo, Angie approached her and said she was worried about them.

She told Coleen: “What worries me is that you know how dangerous it is to get sick more than anybody and yet you still do all the things you possibly can to make your body sick. What is this, a little beat me up time or what?”

Coleen replied “no” before Angie said: “You must take responsibility for your body.”

Viewers on Twitter were not impressed with the healthy lecture.

Later Coleen remarked in the diary room how Angie is “amazing and so healthy”.

“She knows every ingredient in everything.”
