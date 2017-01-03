CBB viewers desperate to see Tiffany Pollard return
Celebrity Big Brother fans are disappointed Tiffany Pollard has not entered the house.
The US reality TV star was a fiery addition to the house last year and many viewers had hoped that she would pop up in the All Stars and New Stars series.
But with the launch night almost over, there is no sign of the Flavor Of Love star and viewers are gutted.
Waiting for Tiffany to enter #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/p5BuQuPeEM— Bob 💁🏽 (@SassyKangaroo1) January 3, 2017
I was just praying @TiffanyPollard would come back into this house, miss Tiffany so muchhh #CBBUK— Yasmin (@_Yasmin_Louise) January 3, 2017
Me watching Big Brother just to find out tiffany isn't gonna be on it again #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/CVklAbYLrB— ❄ICE KING KEVIN❄ (@kevinsmith98_) January 3, 2017
ALL I WANT IS TIFFANY BACK #CBBUK— kayl (@kayl_leigh) January 3, 2017
TIFFANY! TIFFANY! If we chant loud enough it might just happen #CBB #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/M97Yx7iKv7— Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) January 3, 2017
Still, CBB is likely to have a few surprises up it sleeve and it is thought more housemates will be moving in later in the week.
Fingers crossed!
