CBB viewers desperate to see Tiffany Pollard return

Celebrity Big Brother fans are disappointed Tiffany Pollard has not entered the house.

The US reality TV star was a fiery addition to the house last year and many viewers had hoped that she would pop up in the All Stars and New Stars series.

Tiffany Pollard (Ian West/PA)

But with the launch night almost over, there is no sign of the Flavor Of Love star and viewers are gutted.

I was just praying @TiffanyPollard would come back into this house, miss Tiffany so muchhh #CBBUK — Yasmin (@_Yasmin_Louise) January 3, 2017

Me watching Big Brother just to find out tiffany isn't gonna be on it again #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/CVklAbYLrB — ❄ICE KING KEVIN❄ (@kevinsmith98_) January 3, 2017

ALL I WANT IS TIFFANY BACK #CBBUK — kayl (@kayl_leigh) January 3, 2017

TIFFANY! TIFFANY! If we chant loud enough it might just happen #CBB #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/M97Yx7iKv7 — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) January 3, 2017

Still, CBB is likely to have a few surprises up it sleeve and it is thought more housemates will be moving in later in the week.

Fingers crossed!