CBB viewers: Calum Best needs to 'get over himself'

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are not buying a second of Calum Best’s beef with Coleen Nolan over her ‘one night stand’ comment.

The housemates fell out when Coleen suggested that Calum might be the sort of man for a fling, while footballer Jamie O’Hara would be the type you would want a relationship with.

Calum flipped out, saying he had worked hard to shed his womanising, lothario image and that he was no longer that guy.

But fans watching on Twitter think he is being dramatic and complaining about nothing.

Calum STILL needs to get over himself #cbb — Katie Phipps (@katiephipps) January 9, 2017

Calum Best is such a little drama queen. 😂😂 get a grip. #CBB — Willoughby. 💫 (@BethWills_) January 9, 2017

Calum still claiming he's not that guy anymore 👀 #cbb — Kemalh1 (@kemalh1) January 9, 2017

Calum is such a wet lettuce sometimes! #cbb — Laura Constantine (@lauraa95xx) January 9, 2017

Oh come on Calum you're still sulking about it #cbb — Hev (@heathermc85) January 9, 2017

Luckily for Calum, it seems his model looks are winning him a little army of admirers anyway.

Team Calum all the way #CBB — Laura Haig (@laurahaigx) January 9, 2017

Bluddy hell Calum Best is HOT #CBB — Trace innit (@innittrace) January 9, 2017

I fancy Calum Best so much.. 😍😛 #cbb — Jess Vincent (@jessvincentx) January 9, 2017

Careful people! Calum is about more than just his looks you know!