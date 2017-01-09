CBB viewers: Calum Best needs to 'get over himself'

Back to Showbiz Home

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are not buying a second of Calum Best’s beef with Coleen Nolan over her ‘one night stand’ comment.

The housemates fell out when Coleen suggested that Calum might be the sort of man for a fling, while footballer Jamie O’Hara would be the type you would want a relationship with.

Calum flipped out, saying he had worked hard to shed his womanising, lothario image and that he was no longer that guy.

But fans watching on Twitter think he is being dramatic and complaining about nothing.

Luckily for Calum, it seems his model looks are winning him a little army of admirers anyway.

Careful people! Calum is about more than just his looks you know!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Calum Best, Celebrity Big Brother, Coleen Nolan

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz