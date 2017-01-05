CBB viewers are feeling the love for Ray J
We’re only on day two of Celebrity Big Brother, but there’s already a clear favourite with the viewers.
Singer, close friend of the late Whitney Houston, and Kim Kardashian sex tape star Ray J is winning over the public with his happy-go-lucky attitude.
The US star has spent much of his time relaxing, snoozing and muttering half-conversations since he entered the house, but he has a loyal following.
Ray J is quickly becoming my favourite #CBB— Debbie (@MissBambi84) January 5, 2017
Ray J my favourite most down to earth and likes to sleep, I dig that 👍🏾 #CBB— Luke Jones (@luke_jones1989) January 5, 2017
People are already finding a lot to like about him.
You can't hate Ray J, he's got such a likeable personality. #CBB— Viv (@VivienDarling) January 5, 2017
Everyone thinks he’s got a great sense of humour.
Ray J cracks me up, what a guy 😂 #cbb— bill i am (@Knowlesyyyyyy) January 5, 2017
Ray J cracks me up😂 #CBB— beccageorgiaa✨ (@oxo_faith) January 5, 2017
He also revealed an interesting way in which he splashed his cash.
I love that Ray J spent 30 grand on a party for his dog 🐶💜 #CBB #RayJ .... kinda want him to win now— Amy (@amy_tru) January 5, 2017
Although people weren’t so sure about his clothing choices.
Things must be harder for Ray J than he's letting on with all those holes in his clothes😏 @CelebBigBrother #cbb— Leeanne (@leetothegee) January 5, 2017
Why do all of Ray J's clothes look like he has a severe moth infestation problem? Is this 'fashion' now? #cbb— It's me, John (@johnrahers) January 5, 2017
Is it too early to call a winner?
This might be too early to say but i wouldn't mind if ray j won #CBB— ✨✨✨ (@Kidrauhls_wings) January 5, 2017
Hold your horses, Ray J fans – there are two new contestants to come in tomorrow.
