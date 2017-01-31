CBB live eviction: James C is getting a lot of love on Twitter as the 10th evictee leaves the show

Back to Showbiz Home

Calum Best became the latest contestant to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House but it seemed viewers were more interested in James Cosmo.

With the 35-year-old becoming the latest housemate to be evicted, viewers are now rooting for James C to win:

James C has been receiving a lot of love on Twitter ever since he and Kim Woodburn were asked by Big Brother to be disruptive and cause arguments among the housemate.

All they had to do was show some fake rage about *missing* chocolate – and viewers loved it:

Some thought Kim and James C made the ultimate CBB team:

People were pretty impressed with James’s acting skills:

Then once the cat was out of the bag, James C couldn’t stop giggling and it made for some pretty good CBB television:

Meanwhile, speaking to Emma Willis, Calum said he was upset to leave the show, while confirming his “bromance” with Jamie O’Hara was real.

Jedward, Bianca Gasgoine, Coleen Nolan and Nicola Mclean remain in the house along with James C and Kim, with the winner set to be revealed on Friday.

We bet you are rooting for James C.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Big Brother, CBB, CBB Live Eviction, Celebrity Big Brother

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz